LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Award-winning singer-songwriter Toby Keith will be headlining two shows on the Las Vegas Strip, he announced Friday.

According to a release, Keith will be headlining two shows at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 10, and Monday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the two concerts will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. PST on Ticketmaster’s website.

“Y’all been waiting a long time to hear this, I’ve been waiting a long time to do this,” Keith said. “I’m back, come see me. You’ll have the best time, I will too. We’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to see you there. Let’s go.”

Keith’s next album, “100% Songwriter,” will be released on Nov. 3. Pre-orders for the album are available on Toby Keith’s website.