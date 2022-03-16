LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Summerlin brunch spot known for its colorful menu is branching out into the already booming southwest valley in Las Vegas.

Toasted Gastrobrunch is set to debut its second location in the valley on Friday, April 1.

The restaurant will introduce its exclusively-all brunch menu served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, to the Arroyo Market Square shopping center near Rainbow Road and Warm Springs Road.

Guests can expect familiar favorites including, Red Velvet Pancakes, the Elvis French toast, and the ever-popular Coconut Pistachio Kanafee which consists of shredded phyllo, ricotta, mozzarella cheeses, and coconut blossom syrup.

Toasted Gastrobrunch has another location at 9516 West Flamingo Road.