To wear a mask or not? Local shoppers sound off

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people who are infected with COVID-19 never know it, as they don’t feel sick or show symptoms. Wearing a mask can help protect others from what an individual may unknowingly have.

The precaution is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but not mandatory.

8 News Now spoke with shoppers about their decision whether to wear a mask when leaving the house.

“I don’t want to,” stated shopper Lindsay Light. Customer Dennis Luttrell offered another opinion, saying, “I think it’s a matter of protecting other people and being conscious about other people’s health, as opposed to being selfish.”

Many keep wearing the most recent fashion accessory, but Luttrell noticed face coverings are already going out of style.

“I think less people are wearing them, and I am concerned about that,” he said. “I think people should be socially conscious about their fellow man.”

Wearing a mask in public is ultimately your decision, but places like Costco are requiring customers to wear them while inside.

“They hand masks out at the front door if you don’t have one, and they make sure everyone keeps their mask on,” explained Light.

Luttrell noted 95% of people in the store were wearing masks and that he felt “fairly safe.”

But not all are following the trend.

“I prefer not to wear one,” said Thomas Lane. “I understand some people not being afraid. Just everybody has a different opinion.”

Light said she doesn’t think masks are necessary, and they don’t make her feel safer.

The CDC website still recommends using a cloth face covering when in public to help slow the spread of the virus from person to person.