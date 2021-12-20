To honor fallen Nevada trooper Micah May, foundation pays mortgage on home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Nevada State Police trooper Micah May died in the line of duty, he left behind a wife and two young children.

On Monday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it has paid off the mortgage to May family’s home.

May, a 13-year veteran, died on July 29, two days after he was struck by a suspect leading police on a chase on Interstate 15 after a carjacking. May was deploying “stop sticks” on the highway to disable the vehicle when he was hit.

He was remembered as “a true silent guardian with a warrior spirit,” by his best friend, retired NSP Sgt. Russell Marco.

His wife, Joanna, was grateful for the foundation’s help.

“Someone mentioned the charity Tunnel to Towers and I was going to pursue the application process when I was stunned to learn that Tunnel to Towers had already reached out to Nevada Highway Patrol,” she said in a statement released by the foundation.

“I got the news via Bluetooth while I was driving. I could describe exactly where I was at the moment I got the wonderful news. None of what was happening seemed real, and this made me feel like I had people bigger and stronger than myself with me during this nightmare. Tunnel to Towers is a selfless caregiver like Micah. How can I ever express my appreciation? My children and I still have our home,” she said.

A statement from Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said:

“Trooper May gave his life to try and stop a dangerous criminal from hurting anyone else. He spent over a decade keeping the people of his community safe, and now Tunnel to Towers is honored to step up for Joanna and ensure they will always have a place to call home.”

So far this year Tunnel to Towers has delivered 135 mortgage-free homes across the country. The 65 homes in Season of Hope will bring the total to 200 homes for the year.

For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission to support America’s veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families, visit T2T.org.