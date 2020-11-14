To gather, or not to gather? Las Vegans share their holiday plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the holidays quickly approaching, millions of people will be celebrating differently this year due to COVID-19.

The biggest question is: to gather, or not to gather?

8 News Now spoke to several Las Vegans who feel staying home is the safest bet.

“I’ll be staying very close to home,” said Mark Brown. “I have family that are out of town, so I’m not going there, and they’re not coming here.”

Home for the holidays has reached a whole new meaning this year. With COVID cases increasing, people are canceling big family plans and staying home, celebrating with their inner circle.

“I’m going to have just my brother and my sister-in-law over for dinner,” shared Dianna Balabon.

Rob Romas told us, “Well, I was going to see my fiancée in Florida, until the governor came down with all the stay-at-home things. And since the cases are going through the roof, I’m probably going to just stay home.”

Samantha Owad plans on spending Turkey Day skiing in Utah but says she won’t be alone. While staying safe is key, seeing her friends is non-negotiable.

“I feel like people are going to be doing what they want,” Owad said. “Regardless, when it comes to family time, you should take precautions, of course.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend if you plan on having more than four people, gather outside, space out the chairs, wear masks and have one person serving food with gloves and a face covering. Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout or speak loudly to be heard.

Overall, most of the people we spoke to today have family from out-of-state they would usually visit. They said this year, however, traveling is not an option.