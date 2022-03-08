LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tivoli Village invites the Las Vegas community to attend its new outdoor Night Market at Tivoli event series beginning Mar. 26.

Those who attend will discover one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting artists and shopping from local vendors, in addition to enjoying food trucks and live music. Complimentary art sessions for kids by City of the World Art Gallery will also be available for families.

Each Night Market at Tivoli will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, Mar. 26

Saturday, Apr. 30

Saturday, May 31

Saturday, Jun. 18

Saturday, Jul. 16

Saturday, Aug. 13

The events will be held at 400 S Rampart Blvd and are free to attend.

The series will take place in partnership with LV Craft Shows, the city’s longest running craft show.