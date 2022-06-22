LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tivoli Village will be hosting monthly blood drives with Vitalant throughout the summer as blood banks continue to face critical shortages.
A bloodmobile will be located at the Piazza near Restoration Hardware, and each blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The upcoming dates for drives include the following:
- Wednesday, June 29
- Thursday, July 28
- Tuesday, Aug. 30
To view available appointment times and to schedule one, visit this link and enter the sponsor code “TIVOLIVILLAGE.”
Tivoli Village is located at 400 S Rampart Blvd.