Tivoli Village shopping center changing hands in $216 million deal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tivoli Village could soon have new owners.

Real estate firm 3D Investments says it is in the process of buying the shopping center for a price of $216 million.

Dan Attello of 3D Investments confirmed to 8 News Now that it’s buying the property, which features 370,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and office space.

Tivoli Village is in the Boca Park area at 400 S. Rampart Blvd.

The center is known for its fashionable shopping spots, outdoor dining and a weekend farmer’s market.