Tivoli Village hosts toy drive to benefit The Burn Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This holiday season, Tivoli Village is doing their part to give back to the Las Vegas community during its toy drive to benefit the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

From now through Dec. 17, guests can drop off new, unwrapped toys or $15 gift cards at Tivoli Village’s ART2art district, located at 400 S. Rampart Blvd, Suite 120.

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is a non-profit organization that consists of active fire department personnel providing support to victims of fires and catastrophic events. Every holiday season, the foundation collects toys for the disadvantaged children throughout the valley and has provided toys to thousands of children in need during the holidays.

This year, they’re striving to reach 28,000 children through Title I schools and organizations in Las Vegas.