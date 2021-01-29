Titus resolution calls for expulsion of Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Describing her presence as “a legitimate security concern,” U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) is calling for the removal of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress.

In a Friday statement from Washington, D.C., Titus said, “I did not make this decision lightly. In my 10 years of public service in the U.S. House of Representatives, I have never called for the removal of anyone from Congress. This time is different.”

Now she wants Greene expelled.

“Congresswoman Greene has encouraged executing politicians who disagree with her,” Titus said. “Her presence on the House floor is a legitimate security concern. She made the deranged allegation that 1 October – the darkest day in our city’s history – was a government plot. The victims’ families, the survivors, and our first responders deserve far better than having that vile ignorance spewed in the halls of Congress. She has openly embraced similarly disgraceful conspiracy theories about September 11th and the Parkland school shooting.”

Greene has said she will not resign.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) has also drafted a resolution to get rid of Greene.

A two-thirds majority vote — very unlikely, according to Politico — would be required to expel Greene.

The text of the Titus resolution states: