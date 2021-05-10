Titus, Lee applaud $2.7 billion allocation to Nevada COVID-19 relief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Members of Nevada’s Congressional delegation today applauded the U.S. Treasury Department’s launch of local funds from the American Rescue Plan, which will send $2.7 billion to Nevada.

The allocations include $440 million for Clark County and $150 million for state government in Nevada. Washoe County will receive $91 million.

“This relief from the American Rescue Plan will expand Nevadans’ access to vaccines, boost rent and food assistance, and help struggling small businesses,” Titus said Congresswoman.

“I was proud to work with my colleagues in Congress to ensure that Nevada was getting its fair share of direct aid to state and local governments because I knew that this aid would be crucial to our recovery,” Rep. Susie Lee said.

Titus added, “As Co-Chair of the Travel and Tourism Caucus, I worked hard to guarantee that the American Rescue Plan will allow the state to support the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry. It is a major victory that these relief dollars can be used to help bring jobs back to the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.”

“I also helped lead the charge to ensure the amount of relief is based in part on the local unemployment rate,” Titus said. “Due to that achievement, Nevadans will receive twice as much state relief as our neighbors in Utah will – despite the fact that they have a slightly higher population.”

Lee said, “I’m glad to see Nevada is getting the aid it needs to get our economy back on track and I have no doubt that Governor Sisolak, Treasurer Conine, and the state legislature will put these funds to good use for Nevada families.”

“I have no doubt Gov. Sisolak and the leadership in the state legislature will work together to use these federal resources in a way that helps Nevadans who truly need it the most,” she said. “Undoubtedly, we should provide adequate resources for students who have spent a year out of the classroom and could use a helping hand to make up for lost time.”