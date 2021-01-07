Titus joins Horsford’s call for Trump’s impeachment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two members of Nevada’s Congressional delegation are now calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., on Thursday called for the move, and U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford repeated his call for impeachment. Horsford had already called for Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday afternoon.

For Titus, it was the second time the issue has come up, having voted to impeach him in December 2019.

“President Trump incited a violent mob of domestic terrorists who attempted to disrupt the peaceful transition of power and destroy our democracy,” said Congresswoman Titus (NV-1). “He is a clear and present danger to the republic. If given the opportunity, I would vote to impeach him again.”

Titus represents Nevada’s First Congressional District.

Horsford issued a statement on Wednesday along with a tweet.

“Today, a woman is dead because President Trump encouraged insurrection against our government and duly-elected leaders,” Horsford tweeted. “We cannot allow another day to pass without accountability for the harm this President has caused. President Trump must be impeached and removed from office.”

He repeated the call in a news release early Thursday.