LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) wants answers after a truck crash resulted in the deaths of seven wild horses that had recently been captured in a Nevada roundup.

In a letter to Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning, Titus called the deaths tragic and avoidable. On Oct. 30, a truck carrying 39 horses from the Roberts Mountain Complex northwest of Eureka, Nevada. The crash occurred outside of Delta, Utah, as the horses were being taken to the Axtell Holding Corrals.

Three horses died immediately and four others had to be put to death.

“These tragic deaths, along with the ten horses killed during the Robert Mountain Complex roundup itself, are contradictory to BLM’s directive to ‘humanely capture’ wild free-roaming horses and burros and set them up for adoption,” Titus wrote. Her full letter appears below:

The American Wild Horse Campaign organization (AWHC) applauded the letter from Titus, adding another statement from the congresswoman: “Every part of the round up process, from the use of helicopters to the off-range transportation, needlessly puts wild horses in harm’s way. This latest tragedy is yet another example of the need for the Bureau of Land Management to implement solutions like alternative population control that will prevent these accidents.”

Titus demanded transparency, urging BLM to release the results of investigation to the public as soon as possible.