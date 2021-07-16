Titus announces $5.25 million counter-terrorism grant for Las Vegas metro area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $5.25 million counter-terrorism grant has been secured for the Las Vegas metro area, according to U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.).

The funding under the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) is to help large metro areas “prevent, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other disasters,” according to a news release from Washington, D.C.

UASI is under the Department of Homeland Security.

“Right now we’re beginning to welcome back visitors from around the globe who travel to Las Vegas for work and play. As a world-class travel destination, Las Vegas faces unique threats and the security of our city must remain a top priority,” Titus said.

“This UASI funding is an important investment in the safety of Las Vegas and will help us protect those who call Southern Nevada home and those who do so just on the weekends,” she said.

Titus is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Titus pledged in February that she would work to get the full $5.25 million when she announced the metro area was eligible for the grant.

After the 9-11 terrorist attacks, Las Vegas struggled to get counter-terrorism funds despite proof that terrorists met here before the attack. Also, the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.