LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The holiday season is in full swing, and homes around the valley have begun featuring elaborate decorations. However, safety remains a top priority when adorning one’s home for the holidays.

Whether professionals were hired or people take it upon themselves, heights are typically involved with outdoor home decorations. According to the CDC, each year in the U.S. over 500,000 people are treated for ladder-related injuries. Many, during the holiday season.

James Handley with the Happy Holiday Lighting Company in Las Vegas shared some do’s and don’ts when it comes to decorating.

“One of the biggest issues is people step on top of the ladder and then on the home and the ladder kicks out so that’s where a spotter is very important,” Handley said. “I’ll see random people in the neighborhood, installing with tennis shoes on and that is extremely dangerous.”

Making sure the proper ladder is used can be a key difference maker. Make sure it is tall enough to reach the heights necessary for the job at hand. When in doubt, hiring professional help is always the best solution, especially if heights are involved.