Tire shop goes up in flames near Meadows Lane and Decatur Blvd.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a 2-alarm fire near Meadows Lane and S. Decatur Boulevard Wednesday night. The fire at a tire shop started around 4:43 p.m.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters already have water on the fire. Everyone was able to get out of the building in enough time, but there were two people who had to be treated for injuries at the scene, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

  • Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
  • Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Below is video of the fire captured on a traffic camera.

Decatur was closed all the way to Meadows mall while firefighters were on the scene. The smoke from the fire was so big it could be seen all the way in Suncity Summerlin. Check the photo below.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories