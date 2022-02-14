Tips to make those flowers last longer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roses are red, violets are blue, but how long they last are up to you. Fresh flowers are lovely but don’t last too long so 8 News Now asked the experts for tricks of the trade.

When it comes to keeping flowers fresh, who better to consult than the experts at MGM who take care of the Bellagio’s conservatory.

“The conservatory has about 8,000 plants that are there and we have about 5,000 fresh cut flowers that are put in the little flower children,” said Jessica Walker, director for Horticulture and Floral for MGM Resorts.

So what’s the key to keeping the blooms from wilting?

“You need to change out the water every couple of days. You need to do a new cut on the flower stem. Actually, you want to do as much of an angle cut as possible because that increases the surface area that they can suck up the water. You want to keep it out of drafts. You want to keep it away from heat sources,” Walker said.

Also, get rid of any excess leaves in the vase because they can dirty the water.

Walker said there are lots of unusual tricks to keep the flowers looking their best.

“You’ve heard bleach, you’ve heard sugar, copper pennies, aspirin. All of that stuff. There’s some truth to all of it. You want the water a little bit acidic. You want a little sugar to help the flowers bloom. Aspirin is the acidifier. Bleach does the disinfectant.

And not all flowers are created equal.

“A lot of people actually like to buy them open. But when you’re buying them open they’re at the end of their lifespan. So you want to buy a flower that’s actually closed.

Walker said if you do everything right, you should get about a week out of roses. But remember there are other options too.

“For all the gentlemen out there or partners, it doesn’t have to be roses,” Walker said.