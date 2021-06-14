Tips to make sure vehicles are prepared for Las Vegas’ excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The soaring temperatures this week are a sign it’s a good time to make sure your vehicle is in shape to handle the heat because as the temperatures go up, so do the calls for help on the road.

From tires to batteries, 8 News Now has you covered on what you need to do to make sure your car is good to go.

Tire pressure is important. Your tires need to be at the suggested level as a lack of air can cause friction and heat and blow a tire.

It’s also important to make sure your tread is also at a good level.

When it comes to under the hood, make sure your fluids are topped off where they should be. Sergio Avila from AAA says another major problem people run into is the battery.

“Batteries do tend to fail in the heat; what you can do to protect yourself is to give your battery a good shake,” Avila said. “If it is loose, that is typically an indication that you want to tighten that battery down. Vibration and heat play a big role in batteries failing.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, Las Vegas freeways see nearly 80 million motorists a year, and summer is busy.

NDOT’s freeway service patrol is ready to help those stranded, especially during the heat. Drivers whose cars are disabled can report disabled motorists to Nevada Highway Patrol’s non-emergency number.

If you are heading out on the road this week, also make sure to have water with you, not only to hydrate, but it can also help to cool down an engine that has overheated.