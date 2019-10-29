Tips to keeping pets safe during Halloween

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Halloween is a scary time of year, but can be especially bad for pets. Animal care experts have some tips to keep your animals safe during this spooky season.
- Keep pets at home in a quiet room away from the door while kids are trick-or-treating
- Keep any candy out of reach, especially chocolate
- Make sure each pet has an identification tag or up-to-date microchip in case they get lost
- Avoid pet costumes held in place by elastic bands
For tip #4; if the bands are left on when the costume comes off, they can burrow into skin. Also, if swallowed, the elastic bands can cause intestinal problems.