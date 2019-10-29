Tips to keeping pets safe during Halloween

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Halloween is a scary time of year, but can be especially bad for pets. Animal care experts have some tips to keep your animals safe during this spooky season.

Keep pets at home in a quiet room away from the door while kids are trick-or-treating Keep any candy out of reach, especially chocolate Make sure each pet has an identification tag or up-to-date microchip in case they get lost Avoid pet costumes held in place by elastic bands

For tip #4; if the bands are left on when the costume comes off, they can burrow into skin. Also, if swallowed, the elastic bands can cause intestinal problems.