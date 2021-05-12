Tips to keep safe while hiking in Southern Nevada’s desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recently, as the weather warms up there have been some reports of hikers ending up stranded. Search and rescue teams want to remind hikers of safety measures to avoid getting lost.

Spring and summer are the busy seasons for Metro’s search and rescue teams. Nicer weather means more people are hitting the trails but it’s important to keep safety top of mind.

Wednesday morning, Metro searched for a hiker in the far north part of the valley. The man called 911 saying he went for a hike just north of the Clark County Shooting Complex off Decatur but got lost in the dark.

Metro patrol cars and a helicopter were used to locate him. He was found at dawn.

During a recent news conference, Metro reported that they’ve seen a decrease in rescues since last year when they rescued 110 hikers.

“It’s down right now, probably due to COVID. The parks were closed for a while for about eight months. People weren’t allowed to go out there, legally. We have not seen a large increase. We’re actually seeing a big reduction so far. We are actually at 27 so far this year,” said steve morris jr, director of operations ))

Here’s some advice on how to stay safe: