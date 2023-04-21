LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heart disease remains the number one killer of all Americans. 8 News Now connected with cardiologist Elizabeth Klodas who has tips to help better your heart health.

Klodas said heart disease has killed more Americans every year than all cancers and respiratory diseases combined. As for women, it is by far the number one cause of death.

“Just to put things into context, one out of 30 women will die from breast cancer, one out of three will die from heart disease,” Klodas said.

The CDC said 80% of strokes and heart attacks are preventable. Klodas said it comes down to lifestyle and said nutrition is by far the most impactful thing you can change. She also said if you smoke, quit, and make sure you live an active lifestyle.

“Diet affects multiple risk factors, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, diabetes, excess weight,” Klodas said. “All five major risk factors for heart disease are driven in part by food.”

Klodas added that high cholesterol is caused by a deficiency of the right foods.

“Step one shouldn’t be to throw pills at it, step one should be to change the food,” Klodas said.

Klodas recommended incorporating whole food ingredients with fiber, foods high in antioxidants, and foods that contain Omega-3 fatty acids.