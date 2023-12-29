LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saving money is among the common New Year’s resolutions but how does one stick to that resolution?

According to Christopher Markowski of Markowski Investments, the key is to not think of it as a resolution, but as a commitment to building wealth. As a financial advisor, he urges people to get an early start on saving, especially for retirement.

Pick a dollar amount you can afford and every month on the same date — no matter what — save that money, Markowski said.

Creson Oakley, a manager at Clark County Credit Union said it’s important to build a budget and stick to it. Add up all your expenses and see if there are needless ones that can be cut. She advises people to put away 10% of their paycheck as a savings goal.

Oakley explained now is a good time to consider investing in a CD savings account. Many are paying 4.5% interest or higher. CCCU’s six-month CD is 5.12%.

The credit union has several other higher-yielding accounts that fluctuate by timeframe.