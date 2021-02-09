Be Aware: Tips to avoid falling prey to stimulus scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Criminals wanting to get their hands on your stimulus money have resulted in unprecedented scams. They’ve done it all, from phony phone calls and texts to fake checks, all related to your stimulus funds.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received more than 340,000 reports of fraud related to the coronavirus, costing victims more than $321 million to date.

Social Catfish released the top stimulus check scams and tips on how to avoid them, based on information it gathered from the FTC, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The first is the robocall check scam. A person will call, pretending to be the IRS and ask for your personal financial information. They will claim they need to deposit the check into your account. Do not give out personal information.

Scammers claiming they are the government may email you telling you to click on a link to verify information or text you a link to fill out an application to receive your check. Do not click on any links that you don’t recognize.

If you click on suspicious links, they will likely take you to a fake website that can steal your information. There are no non-government websites giving stimulus checks.

Finally, scammers have been mailing fake checks that look exactly like the official government issued paper stimulus checks.

“Somebody calls you and says, ‘hey, we’ve sent you a check.’ Once you deposit, they say it was for too much, and so they have you send them the overage, hundred dollars, couple thousand dollars. You pay them that money; you get in trouble from your bank for depositing a bad check,” explained David McClellan, president of Social Catfish.

Have your bank verify it. McClellan says you can use a site like his to verify all this information, as these scams evolve over time.

If you encounter a coronavirus scam, contact local law enforcement or file a complaint with the FTC. For more information on the status of your stimulus check, visit the IRS website.