LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the triple digits hit, local mechanics say they often see cars overheat and break down. Keeping your car cool, like parking it under the shade, having tinted windows and a sunshade can help cool your car down by 10 degrees.

It’s tips like this that new driver Nyla Marquez uses in the summer.

“I also try not to keep my car parked outside for too long,” Marquez said.

As a Las Vegas native, she knows how hot it can get in Southern Nevada.

“It gets really hot especially since my car inside is leather so it’s even hotter,” Marquez explained. “I have this car seat on my driver’s side to keep it cool and I also roll down the windows when I first get in, so it lets out the hot air and all of that.”

Jose Martinez, General Manager at Universal Motorcars has already serviced a few cars this week due to heat-related issues.

“Check for your fluids to make sure it’s topped off, also once a year make sure you check your radiator, get new coolant and new antifreeze,” Martinez said. “Over time with heat, it becomes acidic and it’s not good for the engines. That’s when gaskets and seals become damaged.”

We all know air conditioning is critical in this Las Vegas heat, so Martinez recommends looking at your freon levels.

“Check your freon, but also remember, the coolant system is part of your AC system so if you’re low on coolant and your car is overheating the AC is not going to work,” Martinez added.

Martinez said while older cars are more vulnerable to fail, preventive maintenance will go a long way in making sure your car works, new or old.

That’s why Marquez already had a car inspection a month ago.

“I think sometimes people they blast their AC up which they shouldn’t do because it could break the windshield and that could make it more costly,” Marquez explained. “Just roll your windows down or keep the door open for a little bit. I know it’s hot and like it’s biting your skin but the bill for the windshield will bite you more.”

In the first 10 minutes after a car is parked outside, the temperature inside your vehicle can be 20 degrees warmer.

Rapid cooling can cause your windshield to crack, so roll your windows down and let that hot air out so you can stay cool inside too.

Battery failures can be more common in the summer. Clean up erosion and have a mechanic test the battery.