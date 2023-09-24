LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Daylight is starting to look a little bit different as we welcome in fall. However, as temperatures are slowly cooling down, signs of seasonal depression can already kick in for some.

Fall is associated with crisp cooler weather, and lots of pumpkin spice lattes but it is also a reminder that winter blues are coming.

Dr. Timothy Jeider, a psychiatrist with Nevada Mental Health told 8 News Now seasonal depression can start within the next couple of weeks to the next couple of months. However, now would be a good time to get ahead of it.

“Cold is not comfortable per se, right? So, staying inside and bundling up under some blanket’s kind of nostalgic effect too but can lead to isolation to being cut off from our community,” Jeider said.

If you are someone who wakes up early, you might have already noticed it is still dark when your alarm goes off.

“Some folks may find themselves in a position where they show up to work and it’s still dark and they go home and it’s still dark so take your breaks to get outside to try and get that natural sunlight,” Jeider said.

That natural sunlight is important for our circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock in our brain.

Though there will be less sunlight, Dr. Jeider advises sticking to your schedule.

For example, if you wake up at 5 a.m. to work out, continue that routine even if it’s dark outside.

“Routines are extremely important for human beings, we do well with routine and structure so stick with that,” Jeider said.