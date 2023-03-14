LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One in three Americans is sleep deficient, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Those people are not getting meaningful, deep rest.

The National Sleep Foundation conducts an annual poll to look at Americans’ sleep habits and perceptions and this year it focused on mental health. It showed 70% of adults with poor sleep reported depressive symptoms.

So what can you do to get a better night’s rest?

Jospeh Dzierzewski the vice president of research and scientific affairs at the National Sleep Foundation.

“We recommend six small steps that everyone can engage in that can make a big difference. During the day, three small steps include things like getting exposure to bright light in the morning, increasing our levels of exercise, and maintaining consistent meal times throughout the day. At night, we want people to avoid nicotine, alcohol, caffeine, and heavy meals before bedtime. We want people to enjoy a nice, relaxing wind-down routine, something that involves putting away those pesky electronics about an hour before bed. But, also prioritize sleep. Make room and make time for seven to nine hours. Finally, where you sleep also matters. We want your bedrooms to be cool, quiet, and dark,” he said.

