LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that Spring has Sprung you’re probably evaluating your garden and deciding what to plant and whether some of last year’s plants survived. Just because a plant may look dead, doesn’t mean it’s dead.

Some flowers known as perennials can usually survive the desert winters and spring back to life when the weather warms up.

Dr. Q from Star Nursery shares a tip for checking older plants to see if they are worth keeping.

“Well, when they die all the way back, they they will actually have no green whatsoever … but as long as they have green at the lower parts of the stems and you can actually scratch the stems and get green on them inside, they should sprout back out with new leaves,” he said.

Dr. Q said the scratch test works for just about everything in your yard. never assume a brown plant has kicked the bucket.

“All of these little bumps here are latent buds that are going to leaf back out …. anything that doesn’t pop out, just cut off,” he said.

A plant’s leaves may be crispy and lifeless, but deep inside the branches and stems the plant’s green cambium layer could still be alive and well.

“And that’s what carries all the water and nutrients up and down the stems from the roots to the leaves and makes the leaves photosynthesize.”

It gives them a nice green color and fills the plant with food to keep it growing.

Another question gardeners often have is about relocating plants.

“The best time is to do it in the early spring or the early fall. That’s when the temperatures are more mild and it’s easier on the plants. It doesn’t stress them as much and the fact that when you dig plants out of the ground, you’re cutting off some of their root system,” Dr. Q said.

The milder days give the roots a chance to grow back and adapt to their new surroundings so plants can produce their best bloom. Sure enough, just like people, they can stress when the heat shows up.

“Like tomatoes. They don’t really set fruit when the temperatures are over 95 degrees. So if you can cover them with a shade cloth to protect them and reduce that temperature, once it starts getting warmer, you can elongate their fruiting period of time,” Dr. Q said.

If your yard or garden needs special attention, Dr. Q does house calls. Just go to the Star Nursery website to arrange one.