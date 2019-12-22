TIPS: Navigating McCarran Airport during the busiest time of the holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Dec. 22 is reported as the busiest air travel day of the holiday week, according to AAA. Most travelers are flying out the Sunday and Monday before Christmas. To no surprise, Las Vegas rounds out the top five most popular destinations for holiday travel, according to AAA.
McCarran officials are offering a few tips to ensure travelers stay on Santa’s nice list:
- DON’T WRAP GIFTS: If an item sets off an alarm, security officers may have to unwrap the item to inspect it.
- BE PREPARED FOR WEATHER CHANGES: We know how fickle the weather can be, so be prepared by carrying extra essential items like diapers, formula and snacks.
- USE MCCARRAN PET RELIEF AREAS: Take advantage of these areas that the airport provides if you decide to bring your pet along
- PACK SOME PATIENCE: More than 115 million people are traveling from Sunday, Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, so carrying some patience could help along the way