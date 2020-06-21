TIPS: Maintaining your garden, plants as summer kicks in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many have started gardens to make use of their time in quarantine, but as summer kicks in, some of those plants might take a hit.

As temperatures rise, there are things to keep in mind to protect your garden.

8 News Now spoke with experts at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Research Center and Demonstration Orchard about desert conditions and how to maintain those various fruits and vegetables.

“We grew four types of tomatoes and we found that for all the varieties, that just 30% shade over the top, not touching the plants, [brought] terrific results,” Angela O’Callaghan, an associate professor and social horticulture specialist at the University of Nevada said.

While green veggies, like broccoli, spinach and cabbage, favor winter months, pumpkins, squash, cantaloupe and even sweet potatoes are ideal for summer’s long days and triple digit temperatures, as long as they receive enough water.

O’Callaghan says if you plant cantaloupes or pumpkins now, you could have them in time for Halloween.

Specialists, like O’Callaghan, don’t just study gardening for science, but also serve the community in teaching others how to be master gardeners.

“We aren’t trying to sell anything,” O’Callaghan said. “My job and the volunteers and the staff of the place is to bring the best information for our people in the area.”

Any person interested can help tend to the research and demonstration gardens by becoming volunteers.

“You might be doing anything, trimming grapes, weeding, planting seeds, harvesting,” volunteer Ann Casey said. “Right now, there is a lot of harvesting going on.”

With some TLC, you could walk to your backyard and grab ingredients to make your next meal.

“Plants will really grow as long as they get a little bit of attention, as long as you make sure you are growing things that have a chance here,” O’Callaghan added.

The research center and demonstration orchards host workshops for gardeners and opportunities to volunteer. For more information, click HERE.