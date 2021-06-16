TIPS: How to be safe in the water during extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The extreme heat has some valley residents finding relief in swimming pools or at Lake Mead. There are some things to keep in mind, especially when it comes to children in the water.

Although the water can provide some nice cool relief, it can also present dangers. Swimmers can experience heat exhaustion, which can escalate to heat stroke, which requires immediate medical attention.

It’s important to drink water before and during swimming to avoid heat exhaustion.

It’s also recommended to reapply sunscreen at least every two hours to avoid a sunburn, especially if you’ve been swimming or sweating.

Finally, children should always be supervised anytime they are around water to avoid a drowning.