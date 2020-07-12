Tips for staying safe in the brutal summer heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s summertime in Las Vegas, meaning it’s time for pools, cookouts and that dangerous heat. While we have fun outdoors, it’s important to know how to stay safe and cool during the summer months.

When under a heat warning experts recommend to stay in side, avoid strenuous activities outdoors in the he middle of the day, wear light clothing, drink plenty of fluids and wear sunscreen.

If you are out running errands, leave something important like your purse in the back seat, so you don’t forget your child or pet in a closed car.

In 2019, more than 50 kids died in hot cars across the country, according to kidsandcars.org.

Related Content Clark County: 6 cooling stations available July 11-13 during excessive heat weekend Video

Here are a few signs to keep an eye out for if someone is having a heat stroke.

High body temperature above 104 degrees

Altered mental state

Nausea

Vomiting

The Clark County coroner says 70 deaths last year were due to environmental heat stress.

To help some of our most vulnerable neighbors, several cooling stations are open. This includes The Courtyard Homeless Center off of Las Vegas Boulevard, the Downtown Recreation Center in Henderson and Share Village near Fremont Street.

There are also locations open in Laughlin and Mesquite.

You can find a full list of local cooling station hours and addresses by CLICKING HERE.