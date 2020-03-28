Tips for homeowners and renters during the COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people have been laid off or are working reduced hours because of the coronavirus. Those same people are worried about how they’ll make ends meet, including how they’ll pay for housing.

There are a lot of questions about making mortgage payments right now, and while there is help there for people struggling due to the COVID-19 outbreak, experts say it’s important to remember that this is not a free handout.

On Friday, 8 News Now spoke with Trish Nash, a local real estate expert. She says the biggest thing homeowners need to know, is at this point, payments are not forgiven. They are deferred.

Federal regulators are ordering lenders to be flexible with homeowners. You can ask your bank or lender to be put on a forbearance plan, where you can make reduced payments or even be given a pause in payments.

But this is not the same as free money. Nash says some banks are allowing a 90-day deferment of mortgage payments, but you need to pay it back.

“Don’t just stop making those payments, that they must contact their lender and find out how that payment plan is going to be structured,” Nash said. “There are not supposed to be any late fees. Those late fees are going to be frozen. And the late fees are not going to go on their credit report.”

There’s an online petition asking for a moratorium on collecting mortgages and rents across the Las Vegas valley. It has more than 13,000 signatures, but Clark County officials told 8 News Now that’s not up to them. It’s up to the banks.

8 News Now also asked experts if there’s any help for renters. They say the best thing to do is just contact your property owner or management company and try to work something out with them.