Tips for helping parents tackle math homework with their kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Has remote learning made it more difficult for your kids to tackle the tough subjects?

How many of you parents at home are now carrying that burden?

There is help.

Beastacademy.com, artofproblemsolving.com and aopsacademy.org are all places to go for various resources for elementary, middle and high school age kids. They even offer live instruction.

Richard Ruczyk is the founder and ceo of “Art of Problem Solving.” He says when tackling math with your kids, ask them questions, get them to do the problem solving and find out how best they learn.

“Try different media for your child,” Ruczyk said. “If they are readers, give them books. if they like video, find videos online, try different types of teachers with different types of videos, because they may resonate differently with types of kids.”

Some kids do a lot better taking instruction from someone other than their parents, and that is where these resources and help groups can certainly help out.