Tips for handling the ‘post-holiday blues’

(CBS) — According to a survey, nearly half of Americans dread returning to the office after vacation. With the holidays over, here are a few tips to ease yourself back into work.

TIPS:

  1. Small tasks: start with tasks you can accomplish easily
  2. Clean desk: keep your desk clean to stay focused
  3. Take breaks: taking breaks can keep your energy and creativity high
  4. Re-connect: grabbing a cup of coffee with coworkers will help ease you back into work
  5. Brainstorm: think of ideas for your favorite project

According to researchers, working on tasks you care about will help you get excited about going back to work.

