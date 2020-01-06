Tips for handling the ‘post-holiday blues’

(CBS) — According to a survey, nearly half of Americans dread returning to the office after vacation. With the holidays over, here are a few tips to ease yourself back into work.
TIPS:
- Small tasks: start with tasks you can accomplish easily
- Clean desk: keep your desk clean to stay focused
- Take breaks: taking breaks can keep your energy and creativity high
- Re-connect: grabbing a cup of coffee with coworkers will help ease you back into work
- Brainstorm: think of ideas for your favorite project
According to researchers, working on tasks you care about will help you get excited about going back to work.