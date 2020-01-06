Tips for handling the ‘post-holiday blues’

(CBS) — According to a survey, nearly half of Americans dread returning to the office after vacation. With the holidays over, here are a few tips to ease yourself back into work.

TIPS:

Small tasks: start with tasks you can accomplish easily Clean desk: keep your desk clean to stay focused Take breaks: taking breaks can keep your energy and creativity high Re-connect: grabbing a cup of coffee with coworkers will help ease you back into work Brainstorm: think of ideas for your favorite project



According to researchers, working on tasks you care about will help you get excited about going back to work.