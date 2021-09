LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Life is Beautiful takes over downtown Las Vegas this weekend, bringing more than 170,000 people to East Fremont Friday-Sunday. But wait… There’s more! iHeart Music is taking over Area 15 and T-Mobile Arena too.

That means a lot of extra traffic in the area. Traffic anchor Nate Tannenbaum shows how to make sure you don’t get stuck in the music madness this weekend.