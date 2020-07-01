TIPS: 12 ways to stay safe on the Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With ongoing hot and dry conditions across Nevada, officials are urging people to take precautions during their Fourth of July holiday celebration. The American Red Cross has already responded to wildfires recently, including the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston and the Poeville fire near Reno.

The American Red Cross is offering the following safety tips to keep you and your family safe:

FIREWORKS SAFETY

The Red Cross suggests viewing public fireworks displays from the safety of your home or car in order to maintain social distancing.

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

GRILLING SAFETY

Grilling fires spark more than 10,000 home fires on average each year in the U.S. The Red Cross has some tips to avoid this:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, stays away from the grill, including children and pets.

Keep the grill away from the house or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill.

PREPAREDNESS APPS

The Red Cross offers a series of free mobile apps that keeps track of safety information. You can download these apps by searching for “American Red Cross” in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.

The Red Cross Emergency App can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hand for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts, including wildfires.