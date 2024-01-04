LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the east Las Vegas valley, a tiny town is being built thanks, in part, to the first Super Bowl in Nevada.

Students of Title I schools in Clark County may already know Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada (JASN). The nonprofit ventures inside these schools to teach career readiness and financial literacy.

CEO and President Michelle Jackson calls this preparing at-risk students for the adult world ahead.

“In fourth grade, the kids are learning about income and expenses, profit and loss,” Jackson said, standing inside the nonprofit’s new office Tuesday while discussing the current services they offer. “When they get that first paycheck, we want them to know how to manage their money so that they aren’t living paycheck to paycheck.”

Soon, those students will get a test run.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada CEO and President Michelle Jackson juxtaposes renderings of their new immersive town with renderings. (KLAS)

An estimated 84 percent of all fifth and ninth graders in the Clark County School District are expected to eventually visit a fully immersive and simulated town the nonprofit is building inside a former 24-Hour Fitness near Mountain Vista and Tropicana. The building houses both “BizTown” and “Finance Park,” two programs that will “pretend” put students to work with “pretend” budgets that may seem very real.

“They get to be the mayor, the city manager, they’re running everything,” Jackson said, referencing four walls inside the construction zone that will eventually become the pretend City of Las Vegas Government office.

Renderings of the completed space show this office surrounded by Home Depot, T-Mobile, Caesars Entertainment, and Five Guys stores, amongst others.

Renderings of ‘BizTown’ inside Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada’s new office. (Michelle Jackson)

“They end up feeling like they have that career path and an understanding of how to manage their money at a younger age. They make less mistakes with their credit and the way that they spend their money, and we have a stronger economy and a stronger workforce that is prepared to be part of the workforce here in southern Nevada.”

Jackson said it’s the first-of-its-kind project in Nevada, with construction well underway, but financing not yet set in stone. JASN is one of several nonprofits that already received a touch-down of help from the first Super Bowl in Vegas.

The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee (LVSBHC) and NFL Foundation partnered together to provide a combined $3 million worth of grants intended for distribution between nonprofits in Southern Nevada through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program.

LVSBHC Chief Community Engagement Officer Myisha Boyce refers to it as their way of leaving a lasting legacy in the area after the big game drives off.

“If there’s something out there that is changing lives, we want to hear about it,” Boyce said, inside the JASN construction zone Tuesday. “(Grants are) non-restricted, which is rare for grant funding. So, this allows us to pour into nonprofits where things are needed most and there’s no restrictions on how those funds are used.”

Grants range from $5,800 for immediate-need projects, up to $58,000 for long-term impact projects. JASN is one of 29 recipients already chosen by LVSBHC that received a combined $1.2 million.

Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL personnel announcing the first recipients of their $3 million Super Bowl Legacy Grant program during an early December press conference. (KLAS)

Boyce said those chosen, like JASN, had projects that meet their “pillars of focus”: D.E.I. (diversity, equity, inclusion), education, health and wellness, social justice and youth and young adults.

“We see them. We want people to take away that they see them too and that they’ll continue to help after the Super Bowl has passed,” Boyce said.

“The host committee being willing to say ‘we’re willing to align ourselves with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada because we believe in this cause and we believe in what they’re doing,’ that is huge,” Jackson said. “It’s changing trajectories of nonprofits like us and ultimately the people that live here.”

The deadline for qualified nonprofits to apply to the Super Bowl Legacy Grant program is Friday, January 5 at 5:00 p.m. The streamlined application is on the LVSBHC’s website, while recipients will be announced the week before Super Bowl Sunday.