Tiny home trend: Why more homeowners are downsizing and taking their house on the road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking to downsize or add on to your house — all while cutting costs — a tiny home on wheels may be the answer for you.

Your average home or apartment has a living loom, bedroom, bathroom, which seem to be basic necessities for a home.

But what about if you can get just that without the extra space and half the cost.

“It’s like an apartment except a lot cheaper,” said tiny homeowner Jenna Hall. “I got a full bathroom, a kitchen and I absolutely love it.”

Hall is 21 years old and already owns her first tiny home.

Builders say it is the younger buyers like hall that are mostly taking part in this unique way of living.

“We are now bringing back the starter home — the one bedroom or studio home that can be lived in and bought at a very affordable price,” said Todd Bayer, co-founder of Back Porch Homes.

Tiny homes start at $60,000 depending on size.

Bayer also says it would be great for people looking to add on to their house without having to wait to build it.

“Honestly, if we had to downsize, this is what we would do,” said Debbie Giamba. “It’s so great”

And they have wheels making it easier to pick and leave.

“I think in this day and age when everyone is so full of excess that if you didn’t need the extra space and wanted to travel, it would be ideal,” said Shannon Duffy.

The Home Improvement & Backyard Expo runs until Sunday, June 13.