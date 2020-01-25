Tinder app adds safety features, panic button

BRAZIL – 2019/04/01: In this photo illustration Tinder logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Tinder, the online dating app, wants their users to feel free from danger while on dates. The dating app announced that it will be adding new safety features.

One feature is a panic button that users can hit in case something goes wrong during a date. When hit, emergency dispatch will be called to the location.

Also, users can check-in to let friends know where they are.

The free tools can be found in a new section of the app called “The Safety Center.”

The new features and center should be available on Jan. 28.

Match, the dating conglomerate that owns Tinder, will roll out the new tools to OkCupid, Hinge and the flagship Match.com later this year.