LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thursday afternoon, 23-year-old Tina Tintor will be laid to rest.

Tintor and her dog died after former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III hit her car.

Prosecutors say he was drunk and driving at more than 150 miles an hour before the crash in spring valley last week.

Tintor’s family says they are “so grateful for the outpouring of love and support” they’ve received from the community.

A fundraiser in her honor has raised more than $100,000.