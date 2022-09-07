LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Robert Telles is a probate attorney who graduated from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law, according to several sources, including his campaign website. He is a married father of three and has lived in Las Vegas for more than 20 years. Before winning election as Clark County Public Administrator, he founded a law firm in Las Vegas that focused primarily on estate planning and probate matters.

This is a timeline of Telles’ career and interaction with reporter Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, up to Wednesday’s search of Telles’ home in the west valley.

Nov. 6, 2018

Telles wins the general election for Clark County public administrator, a four-year term, defeating businessman Thomas Fougere.

Jan. 19, 2019

Telles assumes office, replacing John J. Cahill, who had held the office since 2007. He did not seek re-election. Telles’ term ends Jan. 2, 2023.

2022

May 16

Telles’ office is the subject of an investigative piece by German in the Review-Journal. The article says the office has been “mired in turmoil and internal dissension” for two years because of allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism. The story says one worker in the office filed a retaliation complaint against Telles.

June 14

Clark County primary election. Telles is one of three Democratic candidates for public administrator.

June 18-25

In a series of tweets, Telles, who is trailing in the election, is critical of German and even posts a request for comment from the reporter. In one tweet, Telles writes: “Wife hears rustling in the trash. Her: ‘Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?’ Me: ‘No, dear. Looks like it’s @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.’ “

Telles also posts a letter claiming allegations in the newspaper’s stories are false.

June 21

Telles concedes the primary election with a statement on his website. Rita Reid, his deputy public administrator, wins the Democratic primary with 34.33%. 37,401 votes. Telles is third with 32.38%, 35,279.

July 1

Telles posts on his re-election campaign website an “update” about what is referred to as a “fabricated scandal.” The posting mentions Rita Reid and an email sent to him by her about a child left in a car. Telles links to an email exchange between him and Reid.

Sept. 4

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a body has been discovered in the west valley, the victim of a stabbing on Friday morning. The Review-Journal identifies the victim found outside a home on Bronze Circle as German.

Sept. 6

Police release video of a person walking in construction-like apparel and identify the person as a suspect in German’s stabbing death. Also, the video shows an SUV, “a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack.”

Sept. 7

Police execute a search warrant at Telles’ home in the west valley.