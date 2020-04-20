Live Now
Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

TIMELINE: Nevada Task Force works to solve the PPE problem

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Personal protective equipment — PPE — was in short supply, and states all over the county were competing for limited supplies. So on March 22, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak brought in the big guns.

Tapping former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren to lead the effort, Sisolak put together a group to solve the PPE puzzle.

See how the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force has secured supplies and put them in the hands of the people who need them in this timeline:

You can click to play video in the timeline, or click links to read the stories.

We have more in these two timelines focused on specific topics:

TIMELINE: Casinos close, Las Vegas workers flood unemployment system
TIMELINE: From Nevada’s first COVID-19 case to what’s happening now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories