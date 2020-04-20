TIMELINE: From Nevada’s first COVID-19 case to what’s happening now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The expected news arrived on March 5, 2020. The first positive test for COVID-19 in Nevada came where most of the state’s population lives — in the Las Vegas valley.

Since then, the numbers have told a troubling story of the disease’s spread. Nevadans have dealt with fewer deaths than many states, but a tourism-based economy has made the effects here devastating as casinos closed and workers paid the price.

See our timeline below, covering all the day-to-day developments:

You can play videos in the timeline, or click links to see the full story.

We have more in these two timelines focused on specific topics: