LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that a planned traffic shift on the CC-215 has been moved ahead to Friday due to weekend weather concerns.

The overnight closure of CC-215 in the northwest Las Vegas Centennial Bowl will start Thursday at 8 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Friday. The closure was previously planned for Sunday, according to NDOT.

Eastbound CC-215 will be closed between North Tenaya Way and Grand Montecito Parkway. Westbound CC-215 will be closed between Grand Montecito Parkway and North Tenaya Way. The North U.S. 95 ramp to West CC-215 will also be closed.

Access from CC-215 to U.S. 95 will remain open, NDOT said.

According to NDOT, the closure is due to a portable concrete barrier that needs to be removed in preparation for the next phase of construction.

Appropriate detours will be in place and drivers are advised to use caution while traveling through work zones and find alternate routes when possible.

Westbound CC-215 will reopen in a new, temporary alignment at 5 a.m. Friday which will put all traffic into the permanent eastbound lanes while the westbound lanes are rebuilt, NDOT said.