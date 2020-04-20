TIMELINE: Casinos close, Las Vegas workers flood unemployment system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The decision on March 17 to close “non-essential” businesses shut down the lifeblood of Nevada’s economy, and sent workers straight to the unemployment lines. How did it come to this? See the timeline below to read about casino closures and how it affected workers.

From the initial steps — closing buffets — to the building pressure to reopen the economy, Nevada has been in the national spotlight. See how some resorts have tried to help their workers through as the closures begin their second month.

You can play video within the timeline, or click the link in the text to see the full story.

We have more in these two timelines focused on specific topics: