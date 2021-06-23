TIMELAPSE: Video shows construction of Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This timelapse video shows Resorts World from its beginning to where it is today — a mega resort with the latest in technology and elegance.

The video, provided by Resorts World Las Vegas, starts with the steel skeleton of a building on the former site of the Stardust hotel.

Before it became Resorts World, the property was supposed to be The Echelon but construction stopped in 2008 during the Great Recession.

Malaysia-based Genting Group bought the property in 2013 and announced plans for an Asian-themed Resorts World, complete with a panda enclosure and a shopping village that would resemble a Chinese village. Construction didn’t officially start until 2015.

Over the next few years, construction continued and the development plans underwent changes. The resort moved away from the Asian-inspired theme to one of “sleek, yet simple elegance” that would appeal to “the modern Las Vegas traveler seeking luxury, value and variety,” according to a Resorts World fact sheet.

In 2020, the property announced a partnership with Hilton and integrated three of Hilton’s brand hotels into one resort property.

On June 24, 2021 at 11 p.m., Resorts World will open to the public becoming the first major new resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in 10 years.