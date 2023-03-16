The “Escape IT” attraction on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Symphony Park Avenue, just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new escape room experience based on one of Stephen King’s most iconic stories has come to Las Vegas, and “It” is open for business!

According to the escape room’s website, bookings are now available for Escape It, a thrilling new experience by Egan Escape Productions, the creators of the Saw Escape and Escape Blair Witch experiences.

Jason Egan, founder of Egan Escape Productions, teamed up with Warner Bros. to create the experience.

Two “heart-pounding” experiences will eventually occupy the 30,000-square-foot space of “pure terror.” One, which is open now, is based on the 2017 film “It,” and a second, coming soon, will be based on the 2019 sequel “It Chapter Two.”

The outline of Pennywise and a bunch of red balloons are painted on the back of the “Escape IT” attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The “Escape IT” attraction on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Symphony Park Avenue, just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A sign on the front of “Escape IT” on Martin Luther King Boulevard just north of Walker Furniture. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“Thanks for the memories Derry!” — the sign on the Capitol theater marquee at the “Escape IT” escape room attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“Thanks for the memories Derry!” — the sign on the Capitol theater marquee at the “Escape IT” escape room attraction. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

In April of 2022, when the opening was expected in the fall of 2022, the group behind the project said in a news release, “This unparalleled attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience.”

Guests will navigate some of the film’s iconic locations including, the Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, the sewers below Derry, and more.

According to the website, Escape It will be open Wednesday-Sunday. Reservations must be made in advance as tickets are not available upon arrival.

The hours of operation are as follows, according to the site:

Wednesday: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. to Midnight

Saturday: 2 p.m. to Midnight

Sunday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The escape room is located at 273 South Martin Luther King Boulevard. There is parking on site.

An adult must accompany children under 16. Guests who are under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present to sign a waiver for them.

Ticket prices start at $54.99 per person for general public admission. There is a maximum of 10 tickets for each time slot. For more information on ticketing or to schedule your reservation, visit here.