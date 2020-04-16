Time for a new job? COVID-19 changed where you should look

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 pushed the economy hard in a direction that has been been growing all along.

Workers with specific skills might be waiting it out, hoping their jobs come back as the fight against the pandemic continues into its second month. Others might already be looking at where the new jobs are: online order fulfillment and delivery.

A Wednesday report by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation shows wild swings in job posting trends. In measurements that only reflect about one week of the economic dive that followed the COVID-19 outbreak, job postings were down 32% in March compared to January and February.

And recent headlines have exposed new needs in a stay-at-home economy. Job postings from Amazon, Walmart, Costco, 7-Eleven and Walgreens show the range of “essential businesses” that have kept going strong during the shutdown.

Retail giants have jobs open, but exposure to the virus might be making some out-of-work Nevadans think twice before making that move.

“Not surprisingly, online shopping companies (+75% growth in March compared to January and February) have seen the biggest spike in job postings as online retailers (Amazon, eBay, Etsy) race to hire employees,” the report says. “Freight and stock-moving workers (+23%) are in increasing demand as companies like Amazon deliver goods that people would otherwise being going to the local store to get.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plea to retired medical professionals to join the fight points to another sector that could see significant growth as the nation responds to the crisis. The need for nurses and hospital workers dedicated to facing a crisis head-on has never been more apparent. Emergency response supervisors and first-responders continue to be in great demand.

There is also an acute need for translators and interpreters as hospitals serve non-English-speaking patients.

Insurance carriers are hiring (+27%) even as insurance companies look to give refunds to customers. And personal financial advisers are in demand as Americans wonder what to do about their retirement plans.

Uncertainty about how long the COVID-19 response will last is translating directly to how long Nevadans will be out of work in jobs at hotels, resorts and casinos. Workers who are frustrated might be best served by following the path to jobs that have grown.

Who stopped hiring first? Here are the largest declines in job postings over the year:

Education (-54%)

Accommodation (-46%)

Truck transportation (-36%)

Ambulatory health care services (-34%)

Administrative and support services (-30%)

Occupations that saw the largest declines: