Time for 8 News Now’s #GR8 School Supply Drive!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s almost time for kids to head back to school, and they need supplies! So, 8 News Now is partnering with Smiths and Boomer Naturals to collect school supplies for our community. The goal is to provide students with the learning tools they need to succeed.

From July 17th through July 29th, supplies will be collected to benefit The Shade Tree. Those who want to donate are asked to drop off school supplies such as backpacks, pocket folders, colored pencils, dry erase markers, construction paper, pencils, ink pens, crayons, scissors, glue sticks, Clorox Wipes, etc.

