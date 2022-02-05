Time expiring on Nevada plan for first execution since 2006

FILE – In this photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections, the then-newly completed execution chamber at Ely State Prison in Ely, Nev., is shown on Nov. 10, 2016. The clock may run out Feb. 13, 2022, on a bid by prosecutors and Nevada prison officials to carry out the first execution in the state in almost 16 years, with hearings unfinished in federal court in Las Vegas and decisions pending before the state Supreme Court. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Time is running out on a bid by prosecutors and Nevada prison officials to carry out the first execution in the state in almost 16 years.

One of several drugs that would be used for Zane Floyd’s lethal injection is due to expire on Feb. 28, and Floyd still has cases pending in federal and state courts.

A federal judge in Las Vegas asked a prosecutor on Thursday whether Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson would seek Floyd’s execution by what amounts to a Feb. 13 deadline. But the question was left unresolved.

Prosecutor Alexander Chen called it theoretically possible, but highly unlikely. The federal judge scheduled a Feb. 14 update in his court.